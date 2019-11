BigSteelie on September 28, 2019

This place used to be great. Tons of quality bud. Outstanding service. My last visit will just be that , total waste of time. Terrible selection of bud with stupid prices. Had to chase down a employee for service as all 5 were standing behind the desk with only 2 customers in the place . Asked about the top shelf bud and got the guy to at least point to a list. Not sure what’s going on with this place but not top notch anymore!Save yourself some time and $$ and go elsewhere.