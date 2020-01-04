Terrapin Care Station - Manhattan Circle - Boulder
MED: Cherry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Diesel
Strain
$9.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$9.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$12.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Grapefruit Durban
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$12.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Hell's OG (f.k.a. Hell's Angel OG)
from Unknown Brand
30.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's OG
Strain
$12.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Lavender
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$9.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Lemon G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$9.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Moonshine Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonshine Haze
Strain
$9.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Princess Leia
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$12.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: The Wife (High CBD)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Wife
Strain
$9.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Ugly Stepsister
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$12.51/16th OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED: Oil Stix Distillate Syringe
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.951 g
In-store only
MED: Harmony Live Sugar
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.951 g
In-store only
MED: FLASH 510 cartridges
from Harmony Extracts
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.95½ g
In-store only
MED: Mary's Medicinals Pax Era Vaporizor Pod 1:1 CBD:CBN
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.95½ g
In-store only
MED: Mary's Medicinals Pax Era Vaporizer Pod 3:1 CBD
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.51 g
In-store only
MED: Mary's Medicinals Pax Era Vaporizer Pod
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.51 g
In-store only
MED: Denver Dab Co. Concentrates
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.371 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Canyon Cultivation - Lick It 1:1
from Canyon Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.95each
In-store only
Canyon Cultivation - Lick It 50mg
from Canyon Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.95each
In-store only
Toffee + Almond Milk Chocolate 300mg - MED
from BlueKudu
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews Indica Chocolate Taffy
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.95each
In-store only
Cheeba Chew Sativa Chocolate Taffy
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.95each
In-store only
SUM Sublingual Microdose RELIEF- 30:1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.95each
In-store only
SUM Sublingual Microdose FOCUS- 1:1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.95each
In-store only
SUM Sublingual Microdose ENERGY - 0:1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.95each
In-store only
SUM Sublingual Microdose CALM- 2.5:1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.95each
In-store only
Canyon Cultivation - Suck It 200mg
from Canyon Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.95each
In-store only
Incredibles - CBD Strawberry Chews, 300mg 1:1 THC/CBD MED
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$41.36each
In-store only
Incredibles - Fruit Chews, 300mg MED
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.29each
In-store only
Incredibles - Black Cherry Chocolate CBD/THC 200mg
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.33each
In-store only
Wana Strawberry Lemonade CBD Gummies (1:1 THC:CBD)
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
MarQaha Fruit Punch FlasQ 1:1 MED
from marQaha
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.95each
In-store only
MarQaha Agave TinQture 1:1 MED
from marQaha
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.95each
In-store only
MarQaha Agave TinQture CBD MED
from marQaha
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.95each
In-store only
MarQaha Tincture
from marQaha
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.95each
In-store only
MarQaha FlasQ!
from marQaha
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.95each
In-store only
Cannapunch - Black Cherry 200mg
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.66each
In-store only
Cannapunch - Blue Raspberry 200mg
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.66each
In-store only
Cannapunch - Grape 200mg
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.66each
In-store only
123