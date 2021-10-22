I don’t know if it was a problem with my phone or Terrapin website. The confirm order button would not respond, no fields were empty, I ordered (I thought) twice. When I arrived at curbside pick-up, the employee checked my ID, ran my debit card, and returned with “my order”. I got home and saw it was not my order. I called to alert Folsom store what had happened and was told some would be right there to greet me. After waiting a while, I went into the store to complete transaction. I was told there was no record of my order (shouldn’t they have known this from my ID ?) I payed for someone else’s order. Policy prevents Terrapin from refunding or exchanging anything. I was offered “some kind of discount” but definitely not the amount I paid for the WRONG ORDER. When I said that this was not going to satisfy me at all, the employee asked if we could finish the conversation outside. I followed him out but the front desk guy decided to follow us outside to tell me to “Calm Down”. If you are dealing with someone who is upset, customer or otherwise, demanding that they “cam down” is not only dismissing any validity and is sickeningly condescending. Unless I receive better compensation for “their mistake”, I’ll look into making a fraud claim with my bank. Christmas is not a great time to tie up someone’s money when it is your fault.