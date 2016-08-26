GingerCub on August 25, 2017

Took me a second to find the location but once I did it was worth it! The bud tenders were very nice and knowledgeable and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. (I think his name was Andrew?) I didn't feel the uncomfortable sales pressure that I have felt at other shops where they just want you to buy something and get out so they can get to the next customer. They seemed to genuinely care about my business and were happy to discuss options with me. They even introduced me to a few new things. Highly recommended shop! I will be back