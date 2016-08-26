jakobthepanda
Great
We really appreciate your review! Please come again
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Great
We really appreciate your review! Please come again
Great service!
Thank you for the review, we hope to see you again soon!
Nice location, friendly staff. The best bud for the price in denver. I drive 1000 miles to sample their strains and deals. My first stop in Denver always.
Thank you for the awesome review!
Love this place. Have been going on and off for the last year. 420 rewards program is great, always have good deals going on, staff is always friendly. Favorite place in Denver.
Thank you. We appreciate your review!
awesome selection...great tenders...they have a reward program...420 points!!!
The service was awful and the product wasn’t much better. It was my first trip to a dispensary and I was unfortunately greeted by a budtender who was not having a good day. He made me not want to ask any questions and was the reason this is getting such a poor review. He made me not want to visit this dispensary again.
Love the pricing at this place. Usually have a pretty solid selection.
Very chill environment, awesome deals, kind staff willing to take the time to ensure satisfaction!
Professional and speedy, been coming here for the quality and the member rewards program gives back for being a loyal consumer. :)
Took me a second to find the location but once I did it was worth it! The bud tenders were very nice and knowledgeable and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. (I think his name was Andrew?) I didn't feel the uncomfortable sales pressure that I have felt at other shops where they just want you to buy something and get out so they can get to the next customer. They seemed to genuinely care about my business and were happy to discuss options with me. They even introduced me to a few new things. Highly recommended shop! I will be back