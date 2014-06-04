Kiwozzy on February 4, 2019

One of my biggest issues with the cannabis industry is that businesses feel the need to mislead their customers with FALSE ADVERTISING. Up until recently, this was not an issue I had with Terrapin. It is now. Today having purchased two half ounces, one of GG and one of Hells OG I found that the Hells OG advertised at 32% showed on the container to have a range of 23.95 to 27.35 THC. The GG is advertised at 29% and on the container is shows a range of 22.69 to 26.16. I do not see the point in this. All that happens is a customer feels misled and upset when there is no need for it. It is what it is. Tell it like it is or customers will shop elsewhere.