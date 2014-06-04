BillieGrrl
4.5
10 reviews
Great looking selection and a great atmosphere. Dry budds tho..
What a fantastic spot. Clean, professional AND welcoming. The team was so nice and helpful can't wait to go back!
Great spot good deals great bud friendly service always
Terrapin has a very cozy waiting room with menus for you to look at. They run some pretty good specials and the bud tenders are awesome! I like that when I go I usually see someone I know. Would highly recommend.
One of my biggest issues with the cannabis industry is that businesses feel the need to mislead their customers with FALSE ADVERTISING. Up until recently, this was not an issue I had with Terrapin. It is now. Today having purchased two half ounces, one of GG and one of Hells OG I found that the Hells OG advertised at 32% showed on the container to have a range of 23.95 to 27.35 THC. The GG is advertised at 29% and on the container is shows a range of 22.69 to 26.16. I do not see the point in this. All that happens is a customer feels misled and upset when there is no need for it. It is what it is. Tell it like it is or customers will shop elsewhere.
this is my second time here @TCS. i can’t say enough about the people i’ve encountered. all have been friendly, very helpful and flat out dope! they’re the only dispensary that carry’s willie’s reserve cartridges. if you haven’t tried one, you’re missing out. i will be coming back because of the friendly service and mon/weds specials! check them out on their website!🤙🏽
deals and strains are great , I come here all the time .service is knowledgeable and atmosphere is great
I used to always come here when I lived in Boulder. Came by again and was happy to see it hadn't changed THAT much!
Super hit or miss for me. Some of the budtenders seem happy to be there and to serve you based on your individual needs and wants. Yet others expect you to be the ‘pro’. Shoutout to all the personable budtenders out there asking the costumers wants and needs and not just “what do you want”. It’s also nice when you get a small background of the strain you are going to purchase if it is your first use of the product.