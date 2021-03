The environment is very chic, good display of products on the way to the separate adult use and medical lines. I was in and out in well under 10 minutes. The staff in the front room as well as the registers are very friendly and eager to help, even giving props to some of what I had picked out. Felt really welcome there and I’m so happy to have gotten to try Incredible chocolate bars, and they didn’t disappoint. Definitely will visit again when I’m around.