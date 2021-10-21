Welcome Home! We are open for Adult Use Recreational and Medical! Your source of Premier Cannabis, The Cake House has been created to offer an experience & environment like no other! To appeal to all canna-appetites, we’ve been in the kitchen working out a recipe for all tastes. It’s all about the Bake! From Flower to vapes, tinctures and wax, edibles and more, The Cake House has what you need! We’ve curated an offering of top shelf products in a wide variety of forms and function. Shopping at The Cake House will offer the experience you’ve been looking for. Friendly, familiar & educated staff are ready to help get you to the level you want to be. Browse the harvest in our beautifully crafted showrooms and get the latest dope on what’s good and good for your needs. Or if you already know what you’re looking for, step up to our kiosks and have your order ready within a few taps of the screen! We look forward to seeing you soon and inviting you personally into your new home for Cannabis, Welcome to The Cake House! The Cake House Story: Born from a calling to supply the veteran community with a trusted medicine combating the effects of PTSD, reduce chronic pain, nausea, and many other common ailments effecting Veterans and civilians a like. Not satisfied with the disjointed providers at the time, The Cake House (TCH) Founder and Naval Veteran, Daniel Wise, set out on a mission to establish a complete vertically integrated supply and sales process focused on serving those in need most. What has evolved is a multi-state cannabis company dedicated to developing and operating customer focused high-end retail locations, premier brands and cutting edge cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities. The Cake House team is trained to provide our clients with honor and respect and while serving, educating, and advocating for the continued expansion of Cannabis.