321 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 55
Show All 36
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
Dandelion Loyalty
Valid 5/1/2019 – 10/2/2038
Join our loyalty program today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Dandelion Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
Dandelion Loyalty
Valid 5/1/2019 – 10/2/2038
Join our loyalty program today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Dandelion Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
All Products
MED: C-Land Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
MED: Citrus Funk Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Kaviar Joint Hybrid 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
MED: Master Kush Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Orange Herijuana Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Sour Tsunami Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Training Day Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Golden Goat Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Afghani Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Harlequin Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Chiesel Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Kimbo Slice Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Kaviar Joint Sativa 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
MED: Pura Vida Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Kaviar Joint Indica 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
MED: Chem #4 OG Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Shire Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Flo Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Lavender Jones Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Pineapple Express Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Grand Daddy Purps Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: TinQture Agave THC SATIVA 600mg
from marQaha
600mg
THC
___
CBD
$42.5each
$42.5each
MED: Seed & Smith Shatter Indica
from Seed & Smith Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
$17each
MED: 90 + 120 Micron Batter
from Olio
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
$75each
MED: Alchemy Refill Syringe 1g
from Evolab
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
MED: Alchemy Refill Syringe Indica 1g
from Evolab
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
MED: CSC Syringe 1:1 CBD:THC 1g
from CSC MGMT
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$39each
$39each
MED: Spectra CO2 Sour Tsunami Syringe 1g
from Spectra
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$34each
$34each
MED: Alchemy Refill Syringe Hybrid 1g
from Evolab
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
MED: Syringe Chroma 1g
from Evolab
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
MED: Mixed Micron Coins
from Olio
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
MED: TinQture Agave 1:1 CBD 300mg THC 300mg
from marQaha
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
MED: Alchemy Refill Syringe Sativa 1g
from Evolab
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
MED: Re-Leaf THC-A 300mg
from Sweet Mary Jane
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
MED: TinQture Agave THC BLEND 600mg
from marQaha
600mg
THC
___
CBD
$42.5each
$42.5each
MED: Shatter Harlequin
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
$17each
MED: Mixed Micron Jam
from Olio
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.99each
$69.99each
MED: TinQture Agave THC INDICA 600mg
from marQaha
600mg
THC
___
CBD
$42.5each
$42.5each
MED: Hi-CBD Blend Tincture 950mg CBD 50mg THC
from ioVia
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
MED: Sauce East Coast Alien
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
12345 ... 9