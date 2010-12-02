elsyd on May 10, 2017

They have good products, but have continually had issues with the staff being un-courteous, staff also not know lineage of products they sell, inconsistencies in store policy and pricing; such I'll never go back, this is my second review first one must have touched a little to close to home so they removed it, but so many dispensaries around no need to deal with rude budtenders, I'll shop elsewhere enough anxieties as is I don't need any staff making it worse, which is a shame because they've got descent stuff, just not worth it in my opinion