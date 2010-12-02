Pontefuego
4.5
10 reviews
Amazing staff and selections
The only med dispensary I keep going back to because of staff knowledge, strain selection, and how comfortable I feel in the store while waiting and shopping for my medicine.
The Dandelion is my primary dispensary. I go to The Dandelion not only for the fantastic member-pricing, but for the friendly, and knowledgable staff as well. I get a warm welcome every time I walk through the door. I always leave satisfied and with good product
incredible place with incredible people. would highly recommend going here.
Thanks for sharing details of your experience! Come back soon.
Excellent quality products and delightful, educated budtenders! Nova is an absolute sweetheart and taught me something new about CBN I hadn’t known before and her recommendation has helped greatly!
Thank you for the kind words!
This was my first time visiting a dispensary as I just got my medical. The staff was nice, very college age so nothing too professional but still helpful. The bud tender had some good recommendations for my needs and the location is great as I live really close.
Happy to hear we were able to take care of you! Hope to see you soon.
It's wonderful
Thanks!!
Pretty much a regular at the Dandelion, and let me say, any negative review has never been an issue with me. I love the staff and they're always nice. They even welcome me in on a first name basis. Never have had a bad experience there, and will continue to go there for my thangs. Definitely suggest becoming a member. My favorite medical shop in Boulder by a long shot!
Thank you so much for the love! We love having you at the shop and hope to see you soon!
They have good products, but have continually had issues with the staff being un-courteous, staff also not know lineage of products they sell, inconsistencies in store policy and pricing; such I'll never go back, this is my second review first one must have touched a little to close to home so they removed it, but so many dispensaries around no need to deal with rude budtenders, I'll shop elsewhere enough anxieties as is I don't need any staff making it worse, which is a shame because they've got descent stuff, just not worth it in my opinion
Elsyd, Please feel free to contact the shop and speak with our store manager so we can make this right. We look forward to hearing from you soon!
Everything is great! Just a little expensive for flower.
Thanks so much for the kind words! Hope to see you soon.