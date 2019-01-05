Follow
The Dandelion Dispensary
303-459-4676
Dandelion Loyalty
Valid 5/1/2019 – 10/2/2038
Join our loyalty program today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Dandelion Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
Wax Wednesday
An additional 10% off all our concentrates, cartridges, vapes, and more!
BOGO Joint Monday
Buy one get one free on all half-gram and full-gram pre-rolls all day long for members.
Tuesday Flower Deal
$50 Half-ounces and $100 ounces for members all day.
CBD Thursday
Members get 15% off all CBD product all day.
Monthly Member BOGO
Once per calendar month patients can receive one free eighth of flower or gram of concentrate when they purchase another flower eighth or concentrate gram.
Member required