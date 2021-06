Had a great experience at this Dispensary! Bud Tender Matty was hands down fantastic to work with. He was very knowledgeable and understanding on what I was looking for and I don’t feel he tried to up sale me or recommend something just simply based on price. Ive been to many different dispensaries in CO and IL but the atmosphere was probably the most welcoming and all the staff was very friendly. They have a great deal of products reasonably priced for the area. As far as the product that I got I would highly recommend the Jenny Kush I know I will be coming back.