This is my 2nd time coming here today. This place and the staff are hands down the best place around. I don't remember the guys name that helped me the first time but we talked for awhile. Came back today and the guy remembered who I was. Super friendly, down to earth, knowledgeable people who don't try to rush you out the door. Even hooked me up with a long distance discount. I didn't get a huge discount but it's those little things that count. They have better products, better prices, nicer people, and a wider variety of stuff than Galena. I told the guy I'd write a review. I didn't the first time but after today I had to write one just for the fact that this place deserves it and people need to know where to go to get quality products and good help.