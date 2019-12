marcweed101 on May 15, 2019

AVOID IF YOU VALUE YOUR PRIVACY ANY REC CUSTOMER SHOULD AVOID THIS PLACE LIKE THE PLAGUE IF THEY VALUE THEIR PRIVACY!!! They REQUIRE storage of your personal information in their marketing database. The staff at this dispensary are the most dishonest I have ever dealt with in any dispensary in Nevada and have ZERO respect for customers desire for privacy. I was very specific when I 1st went a month ago, I asked if they stored customer information for any kind of rewards purposes they told me they do but will delete my information when my transaction was done, I was told this by a manager that was there as well, it turns out the employee lied to me when she said she actually removed my information from their database. I say again THIS DISPENSARY HAS NO RESPECT FOR CUSTOMER PRIVACY. The manager I spoke to about this Shean was completely disrespectful and very smarmy and did nothing to correct the problem. I left without making a purchase and will never go back there again. They even say they dont store your info on their website but are totally lying.