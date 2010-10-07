robjkelly
Carly is super friendly and helpful. The flower is always fresh and the prices are very reasonable. The 15% discount kills that tax. The Farm, keep this girl around! C!
4.5
10 reviews
Combine the quality of a local farmer's market with the comfortable feel of a cracker barrel restaurant, and you've created the Farm. The Wana pens just taste great, and everyone loves working there. You feel great shopping at the Farm, and even better afterwards.
Fantastic service and product. 1st time to the area and the budtender Lizabeth was cool enough to also tell us about some awesome places in the area to check out. My wife and I loved our experience.
I've been smoking for 15 years and I thought I'd get good quality for these prices but I was sadly mistaken. Over priced plus the staff is pretentious and told me he couldn't say which cartridge was the cheapest. I had to re-word it to "lowest priced". Like c'mon man why did you have to make it hard?
Hey, I really wanted to provide some feedback. I wanted to thank your establishment and staff. In particular--I didn't ask her name--my receipt says my Cashier was Dara P on 11/3. To provide a bit of context, I came in a bit of a mess. A bit of a depressive episode mixed with the passing of a close friend mixed with an intense week at work and I must have been challenging to deal with since I was such a disorganized mess. But she worked with me and was very patient with my inability to focus and found me the relief I was in so desperate need for. I honestly think if I'd had anyone even slightly less patient with me I'd have probably broken down and cried right there so I also wanted to thank you for saving me from such an embarrassing situation. And again on 11/5 (this time with Ron G--according to my receipt; sorry, again I was still too flustered to think that I'd need names to write this review), the staff was patient with me despite my still hardly being able to chain thoughts together. I'd come straight from trying to grocery shop through an anxiety attack and yet the staff was still understanding and patient. Thanks for making life more manageable this week. I really appreciate it.
This location was an extremely pleasant experience
Thank you, krysdash, for the kind words and review. Hope to see you again soon.
Amazing customer service! Took their time and answered my many questions with patience 😀👍
This is the first dispensary I visited in Colorado, and today it is still my favorite dispensary ever. Their Goat Head was phenomenal, and the staff was very knowledgeable
Great employees at this full service dispensary. In that I mean, a large space, everything on display prices out in the open, nice big head shop waiting area. Awesome bud tender.
A great location. Easy access from North Boulder county.