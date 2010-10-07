escheetz on November 5, 2018

Hey, I really wanted to provide some feedback. I wanted to thank your establishment and staff. In particular--I didn't ask her name--my receipt says my Cashier was Dara P on 11/3. To provide a bit of context, I came in a bit of a mess. A bit of a depressive episode mixed with the passing of a close friend mixed with an intense week at work and I must have been challenging to deal with since I was such a disorganized mess. But she worked with me and was very patient with my inability to focus and found me the relief I was in so desperate need for. I honestly think if I'd had anyone even slightly less patient with me I'd have probably broken down and cried right there so I also wanted to thank you for saving me from such an embarrassing situation. And again on 11/5 (this time with Ron G--according to my receipt; sorry, again I was still too flustered to think that I'd need names to write this review), the staff was patient with me despite my still hardly being able to chain thoughts together. I'd come straight from trying to grocery shop through an anxiety attack and yet the staff was still understanding and patient. Thanks for making life more manageable this week. I really appreciate it.