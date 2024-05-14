The Fire Station Ironwood

The Fire Station Cannabis Co. was established in October of 2019. We are the second Medical Marijuana provisioning center in the Upper Peninsula and the first licensed recreational marijuana facility in the UP. Now serving 10 locations, The Fire Station is here to provide you with high-quality cannabis products, education, and exceptional customer service. The Fire Station is locally owned and operated. www.thefirestation. com 906-364-7073 The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Ironwood 507 North Lake Street Ironwood MI, 49938 *RECREATIONAL* - Must be 21+ with valid government-issued photo ID (drivers license, state ID card, voter registration, tribal ID card, military/veteran ID card, passport, or passport card) *THE FIRE STATION CANNABIS CLUB* - Join & learn more on our Loyalty page. Loyalty Program: 150 points when you join! Get points per dollar + a Virtual Wallet! Referral Program: Refer a friend and earn 150 bonus points after they sign up and make their first purchase of $100 or more! Seniors (65+), Veterans, First Responders, and Student/Teacher Discount - Get 10% OFF - Must show ID(s). Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts, or sale/special/deal items. Hannahville Indian Community Discount - Get 20% OFF - Must show valid HIC ID. Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts, sale/special/deal items, or The Fire Station Cannabis Club (loyalty program). Tribal members can opt to accrue points with the loyalty program instead, not flip flopping. Medical Discount on Recreational Products - Get 15% OFF - Must show valid MMMP registry ID card + a valid government-issued photo ID showing you are 21+ from the corresponding state. Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts, or sale/special/deal items.