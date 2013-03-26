amster420
One of my favorite dispensaries in AZ!!
I might try once again because I LOVE the Terps on the Rocks. I also like getting a variety of grams and I didnt know that was a huge problem. I had a whole list of stuff I had to deal with there but I'll leave it as is. the girl that helped me was nice but it wasnt so comfortable when I was leaving. I dont make alot of money and I'd rather spend it somewhere that treats me well.
always a nice place to get my meds
Great customer service!
This place has friendly staff. The office has lots of snacks,candy, and water. Their first time patient deal is great and flower is one of the top picks.
Hey, thank you! Don't forget about your second AND third time patient special! Also, if you show this review to your patient consultant on your next visit and you will receive a free pre-roll!
Very pleasant budtenders. Quality flower at a very nice price.
Our in house flower is completely pesticide free and we believe quality is key! Thank you for leaving us a review.
Very professional and clean. Team was super helpful.
2nd time coming in, hadn’t been in over a year and didn’t realize there was a buy one get one half off deal for coming in a second time(bud tender didn’t tell me, I saw it advertised after the fact.) The product looks okay, all their sourced out brands are on point and their in house products seem decent too. My issue comes with their leafly ordering system, I know every dispensary is different, but why did I have to wait behind 2 other people that didn’t have leafly or online orders? The system appears to be advanced with two different customer service stations up front and multiple bud tenders in back, I assumed there was going to be a pick up window or “express” lane like almost every other dispensary that offers online ordering, but there wasn’t. I won’t be coming back, sucks because this place seems like they grow decent product, I’ll just grab some from a different dispensary that gets their bud sourced from you guys✌🏼
This was my second visit and Mr. Green was the enchanted forest to my Unicorn. Excited and knowledgeable, I left with tingle in my toes and a twinkle in my eye! Here's to good sleep and the wonderful Mr. Green!
Well my goodness, that review just made our day. Thank you for the kind words, we hope to see you again soon!
Always a super friendly, well knowledge staff.
Thank you for the kind words, we appreciate you!