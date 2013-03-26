JS2314 on November 16, 2019

2nd time coming in, hadn’t been in over a year and didn’t realize there was a buy one get one half off deal for coming in a second time(bud tender didn’t tell me, I saw it advertised after the fact.) The product looks okay, all their sourced out brands are on point and their in house products seem decent too. My issue comes with their leafly ordering system, I know every dispensary is different, but why did I have to wait behind 2 other people that didn’t have leafly or online orders? The system appears to be advanced with two different customer service stations up front and multiple bud tenders in back, I assumed there was going to be a pick up window or “express” lane like almost every other dispensary that offers online ordering, but there wasn’t. I won’t be coming back, sucks because this place seems like they grow decent product, I’ll just grab some from a different dispensary that gets their bud sourced from you guys✌🏼