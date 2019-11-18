Follow
Pickup available
The Grass Shack
Pickup available
405-857-2818
Happy Hour
Valid 11/18/2019 – 11/22/2019
Monday - Thursday enjoy a 10% discount from 2pm - 420pm!
Some restrictions may apply, see store for details
$10 grams!
Valid 11/19/2019 – 11/24/2019
$10 grams OTD of Gorilla Glue #4, Romulan, and House-Blend Shake while supplies last!
Save 5% when you wear your Grass Shack T-shirt!
Valid 11/2/2019 – 1/1/2020
When you come shop at The Grass Shack, why not wear you Grass Shack T-shirt and save 5% off your total purchase?
Must come in and leave wearing your Grass Shack t-shirt for the whole world to see ;)
Rewards Program
Valid 6/15/2019 – 1/1/2020
Spend $$ to acquire points, when you have enough turn them in! Easy peasy! 2500 - $10 off purchase, 5000 - $20 off purchase, 10000 - $50 off purchase plus a Grass Shack T-Shirt!
Discount cannot be worth more than purchase value, see store for details.
Veterans Discount
Valid 4/13/2019 – 1/1/2020
We are proud to offer a 10% discount to all current and former service members for this great nation's Military. Thank you for your service!
Must present a military ID with purchase, and if you are tax free bring your tax exempt card!
College Student Discount
Valid 8/15/2019 – 1/1/2020
Enjoy a 5% off discount if you show your current college ID!
Must be over 18 and a valid OMMA Cardholder School ID must match State ID given