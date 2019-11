Hrethic on July 28, 2015

in short they look good, they smell good, yet when I left the store what I got was not what they had on display. that's called deceptive advertising and I deplore it. then they try to give me this bullshit about how yes of course it's the same plant but you know just the ones on the top or more full and better than the ones on the bottom, which any idiot knows. when I try to explain to him that I have experience growing, and that what I got was not what was on display and that I was duped basically, they gave me the same bullshit, its the same strain just a lower buds and because you only got a gram will you only get that, well you will never get a positive recommendation for me, and I will never return to your store. absolutely horrendous customer service, which they must have down to a science because when I came in they were all very very happy but as soon as I come up with a complaint, they literally said "oh well you're the master you know everything bye bye now" I hope you guys go out of business or maybe learn how to treat a customer with some respect.