Follow
Pickup available
The Green Goat Dispensary
Pickup available
(918) 551-6063
NEW PATIENT DEAL-OUT THE DOOR PRICING | Spend $10 or more, Get a $1 gram of our Nice Guy Strain | (Does Not Stack with Other Deals)
Valid 5/17/2019
1st visit, spend $10 or more in store and get a gram for $1. OUT THE DOOR PRICING.
Must spend $10 or more in store to receive 1st time patient dollar gram.
Toke Tuesday | 1 Pre-Roll $9 | 3 Pre-Rolls $25 |Twisted Extract Pre-Rolls | -OUT THE DOOR PRICING
Valid 7/2/2019 – 10/16/2020
1 for $9 / 3 for $25 all house prerolls $5 off Caviar Gold Cones
Munchie Monday | 10% Off All In Store Edibles | Tax Included in Price
Valid 11/7/2019 – 11/8/2020
10% off all edibles in store
Does not stack with other deals
Sunday Special-OUT THE DOOR PRICING| 10% off 2nd and 3rd Tier Strains. | Does not stack with first time patient deal |
Valid 10/20/2019 – 10/16/2020
10% off 2nd and 3rd tier strains | Does not stack with first time patient deal
*cant use with first patient discount
Super Saturday-OUT THE DOOR PRICING | 10% off Assorted Items
Valid 8/24/2019
10% off Items in Glass Box
GREEN FRIDAY DEALS | -OUT THE DOOR PRICING| Penny Pre-Roll for every $100 Spent| TONS MORE DEALS
Valid 7/2/2019 – 10/16/2020
Every $100 spent get a penny preroll! Every Friday!
Woebegone Wednesdays-OUT THE DOOR PRICING-| 10% off all 2nd and 3rd Tier Flowers |
Valid 7/2/2019 – 10/16/2020
Flower Happy Hour -OUT THE DOOR PRICING-NOW ALL DAY Every Wednesday 2nd and 3rd Tier Discounted
Terp Thursday-OUT THE DOOR PRICING | 10% off Concentrates| Carts| Kief
Valid 7/2/2019 – 10/16/2020
10% Off All Carts, Wax, Shatter Every Thursday!
Remember our Veterans-OUT THE DOOR PRICING | 10% all product in store VETS ONLY
Valid 7/1/2019 – 10/16/2020
10% off