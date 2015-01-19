50% OFF THE FOLLOWING BRANDS: Oregrown Oregon Genetics Select Elite Cartridges, Weekenders & Dabbables STiCKS Pre-Rolls Moxey's Mints Big Boy Cookies Empower Lunchbox Alchemy Sacred Herb Buddies Carts OM Extracts Majik Cookies Flav Gummies Enjoy Cannashots Truly Pure Mama Lou's Siskiyou Sungrown Mule Extracts Smokiez Green Dragon Extracts Green State of Mind Mary Jane's House of Glass WYLD Recreation Gummies ONLY ON 11/29/19 & 11/30/2019 40% OFF: SIPS Beaucoup 30% OFF ALL WVA PRODUCTS 20% OFF ALL CANNABIS PRODUCTS 25% OFF ALL PARAPHERNALIA
Daily Deals -All day Monday, enjoy 10% off all cartridges and batteries! -Come in Tuesday and get 10% off all flower strains with minimum purchase of an eighth. -Visit the Green Planet on Wednesday and get 10% off all paraphernalia. -Come get a tasty treat on Thursday's and save 10% off edible's. -All day Friday get 10% off all shatter, waxes and live resin! -All day Saturday get 10% off all topicals and bath salts! -All day Sunday get 10% off all high CBD products! Daily deal discounts cannot be stacked with any other discounts.
10% off for all current and former military personnel. We salute your service!
OMMP card holders get a 10% discount everyday of the week! Enjoy an additional 5% when making a purchase with any of our daily deals!