Best place to get any cannabis product you’re looking for.
4.5
10 reviews
my go to and favorite dispensary! don't forget to recycle your bags with them!
Thanks for the rockin 5* review Lolobelle96! We appreciate the green love! Show this review for 10% off your next order - restrictions apply. GP Management.
good selection and they always have the concentrates I'm looking for.
We appreciate your review dabztoomuch! We strive to have a broad selection for all of our guests! We hope to see you in soon.
This place is my bar for professional looking dispensaries. Even though it's in an older part of town, it's clean, has good lighting and space, and the staff is friendly.
Thank you for the great review ! We very much pride ourselves on our cleanliness and customer service. Hope to see you back soon.
I appreciate that u all r willing to help ur customers. Hope that u all continue this great customer svc.
Thanks for the review Jkeyes44. Customer service is our number 1. We are so pleased to see this review! The next time you come in, show this review for 10% off - restrictions apply. GP Management.
Green Planet shops have been my favorite since they opened, great budtenders and selection. But, was told that “budtenders are changing the strain names on products that are not selling well.” 😡
We're very sorry to hear of what you were told, but our budtenders do not have the ability or the authority to change any names, prices or discounts for any items or products we carry. We will be looking into what misinformation was stated and appreciate you bringing this to our attention. Lastly, thank you for the rating and know that we truly value and appreciate all of our wonderful regulars.
Expansive selection. Fine herb fair prices. Cool folks. 😎
Thanks for the great review HerbOregon ! We appreciate the kind words and hope to see you back soon.
This is the biggest store I've been in! Great service and good products! Great glass to!
Thanks for the great review Johnmike ! We're very happy you had wonderful visit and hope to see you back very soon !
I really like there Service.. they explain to you about the highs of the weed they tell you the discounts they let you know what they have.. on sale .
Thank you very much for the review Briana8. Customer service and product knowledge is among our top priority here at GP, and we always appreciate our wonderful regulars. Hope to see you back soon.
Lots of selection too choose from.
Thanks for the review Rhector ! We always try to carry as much of a selection as possible. Hope to see you back soon !