Green Planet shops have been my favorite since they opened, great budtenders and selection. But, was told that “budtenders are changing the strain names on products that are not selling well.” 😡

Dispensary said:

We're very sorry to hear of what you were told, but our budtenders do not have the ability or the authority to change any names, prices or discounts for any items or products we carry. We will be looking into what misinformation was stated and appreciate you bringing this to our attention. Lastly, thank you for the rating and know that we truly value and appreciate all of our wonderful regulars.