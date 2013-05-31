WalkerA on August 21, 2018

From my first fist up till now. 4 visits total. Vanessa G was the first one to help me. She is supper nice. Actually everyone that works there is very friendly and always lift my spirits ! and make me feel very special.Any was Vanessa helped me get my account set up and showed me around the store. I don't even want to shop anywhere else since I walked through the doors at the green solutions. Thank you very much for having such a wonderful team.