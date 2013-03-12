SparkTheWolf on April 10, 2019

The Green Solution Dispensary of Wewatta Street is super amazing as a location. First, I'd like to point out that this dispensary is only a 10-20 minute walk from Denver Union Station, and is one of the better dispensaries for people who take Transit everyday. Also, it is very close to the Baseball stadium. The inside is huge, and as a person, it takes you by surprise, and also makes a huge selection of strains, products, pipes, and even swag gear like hats and shirts to support the company as you wear the items, or just to show support for a favorite dispensary. The flower/bud has great quality, and is fresh in the packages. The bud tenders are very eager to help, they are always available for any person coming in to shop, and are more than willing to explain and answer any questions. The atmosphere always seems a bit dead, but still holds a great deal of fun, and excitement due to the people working and willing to be on the front lines for their customers. The prices are about standard for product. Definitely will be shopping here again in the future. I highly recommend friends, people close to me, and the public to make a visit here and explore a great dispensary location. This Dispensary is my 3rd of 10 favorite dispensaries in Denver