Great location, saw it from my train and headed right over. Great, warm, welcoming, and knowledgeable staff.
The Green Solution Dispensary of Wewatta Street is super amazing as a location. First, I'd like to point out that this dispensary is only a 10-20 minute walk from Denver Union Station, and is one of the better dispensaries for people who take Transit everyday. Also, it is very close to the Baseball stadium. The inside is huge, and as a person, it takes you by surprise, and also makes a huge selection of strains, products, pipes, and even swag gear like hats and shirts to support the company as you wear the items, or just to show support for a favorite dispensary. The flower/bud has great quality, and is fresh in the packages. The bud tenders are very eager to help, they are always available for any person coming in to shop, and are more than willing to explain and answer any questions. The atmosphere always seems a bit dead, but still holds a great deal of fun, and excitement due to the people working and willing to be on the front lines for their customers. The prices are about standard for product. Definitely will be shopping here again in the future. I highly recommend friends, people close to me, and the public to make a visit here and explore a great dispensary location. This Dispensary is my 3rd of 10 favorite dispensaries in Denver
Well, alright, SparkTheWolf! We really appreciate you taking the time to write this thoughtful review! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Alexander was awesome! He was very personable and knowledgeable about the product. We really enjoyed our experience. Alexander the great!
We're so glad to hear that, Amberrwaves! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
This place is amazing. Super helpful staff. Would recommend to anyone that enjoys or is interested in cannabis
Thanks, Jeffabetes! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
They sell old crusty flower that tastes terrible. Between that and the 15 minute wait i would suggest finding a different place to spend your money
great service , great prices
Now this is a cool dispensary. Not a regular tgs customer but decided to stop by mid park stroll. Excellent product, fair prices and coolest cannabis layout/experience you'll find in denver! Ill be back.
first visit. I was in and out quickly considering the volume of customers but also didn't feel rushed. very helpful budtender too!!
Did you know that you can reserve online and be in and out even faster during your next visit? Learn more at www.MyGreenSolution.com
This was only my second time in a dispensary and it blew my first one out of the water. The guy that helped me (short hair, pretty eyes, great smile) was very knowledgeable. The location itself was modern, you were able to see the facts about the weed in full detail on electronic signs. Very good experience. I'll be back fo' sho'
not alot of variety of edibles. mostly carry only Nectar Bee products. thatz not my favorite brand of anything.