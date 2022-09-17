The Healing Treee
1460.4 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
132 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
The Healing Treee
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 19
3995 E 50th Ave Denver, Denver, CO
License 402R-00087
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
In Store Hours (MT)
monday
9am-7pm
tuesday
9am-7pm
wednesday
9am-7pm
thursday
9am-7pm
friday
9am-8pm
saturday
9am-8pm
sunday
9am-5pm
Photos of The Healing Treee
Show all photos
7 Reviews of The Healing Treee
see all reviews
k........d
May 20, 2022
Clean store, great products and a very friendly and knowledgeable staff
K........o
May 17, 2022
Quick Service! - I pulled into the lot at one of the busy times of the day I guess because their were a lot of vehicles. I had to be back to work fairly soon I was on a break. After quickly making my way through the line I saw they had multiple smiling bud tenders happily answering questions and taking orders. I think I made it in time, I don't remember that part clearly... I was pretty baked 🤯
1........8
April 30, 2022
This place has the best buds and edibles, thanx will be back
d........t
April 26, 2022
Good stuff