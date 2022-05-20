7 Reviews of The Healing Treee
k........d
May 20, 2022
Clean store, great products and a very friendly and knowledgeable staff
K........o
May 17, 2022
Quick Service! - I pulled into the lot at one of the busy times of the day I guess because their were a lot of vehicles. I had to be back to work fairly soon I was on a break. After quickly making my way through the line I saw they had multiple smiling bud tenders happily answering questions and taking orders. I think I made it in time, I don't remember that part clearly... I was pretty baked 🤯
1........8
April 30, 2022
This place has the best buds and edibles, thanx will be back
d........t
April 26, 2022
Good stuff
B........2
April 23, 2022
Great dispensary prices ND customer service
D........0
April 22, 2022
Great place with great prices would recommend going here, very often. They were kind and very welcoming to my girlfriend and I.
G........3
April 9, 2022
Haven't been in a few months I moved back in denver for the day first stop this morning good deals good budtenders good products