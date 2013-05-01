gerardpiralla on March 9, 2015

Walked in to just get a few joints while in the area the weed on display looked very great but the weed you buy is already pre packaged. the joints that I bought not only were they poorly rolled they were full of little seeds when I broke the joint to see why it was only burning on one half there were so many tiny seeds in there I had to just throw it away. I will never shop here again and would never recommend anybody to come here any dispensary that does not weigh out the flower in front of you should not be in business.