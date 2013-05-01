JenColorado
I was a medical patient member of this dispensary and was purchasing from the medical side. I asked my budtender about some bath salts and she told me about the 100mg product on the REC side. I'm not sure why she defaulted to that because I was clearly a medical patient and the product was available in 250mg and 500mg levels on the med side. Also several staff didn't know what Foria was when I asked if they stocked it. Overall, the quality of flower is great but the budtender's are super hit-or-miss. It's important to have caring & knowledgeable budtenders when dealing with all customers but especially medical patients!