It affordability! The knowledge people and friendly staff. Muy Bueno!!!!!
pjharmon
on November 2, 2019
I only go to Herbal Connection. I trust them. When they tell me about a product it is exactly what they said. Prices are good, better with the daily deals. They have a beautiful assortment of glassware. I pass many dispensaries to go there. They are worth it.
Khalabreeze5
on October 30, 2019
Has a wide variety of products!! Tanner did an amazing job with recommending strains. He has excellent customer service!! Thanks
Rich5150
on October 20, 2019
First time at a facility like this....I'm impressed.
Losifer
on September 19, 2019
The best place in Eugene. Got give a shout out to my boy your local Harry! Gonna miss you Brotha! Good luck!
Zombiezanetta
on September 4, 2019
The service has really improved and the deals are exactly what I want
Bert-SR.
on September 2, 2019
fucking AWESOME
Evelangel710
on August 4, 2019
so made my oil flat so it wasn't a mess when I got home. she was patience.
Squirt420og
on August 3, 2019
These guys are great. I won't go anywhere else!
Pmq3
on August 3, 2019
I love that every time I go in there, there is always someone greeting you with a friendly smile! I also wanna shout out to Amanda for always be so awesome and nice!