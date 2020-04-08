Deals
• As of now, The Holistic Center and all Health for Life locations will be offering delivery and pickup orders only. • After receiving an “order ready” text, you can still expect a wait time when picking up your order. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday are lighter order days, so try ordering then to reduce wait times! • Please note, due to a high volume of Leafly pickup orders, you may see Leafly pickup turned off throughout the day. Please continue to check back as Leafly pickup will be turned on as soon as we catch up with demand and are ready to service you.
