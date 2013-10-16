Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
New store is much nicer and the selections have increased. 🤙🏻🤙🏻
alexaaiello
on November 17, 2019
I love this place so much they always have the best MPX available and always have great deals going on! Plus all of the people working there are so kind!
1Koli
on November 16, 2019
Everyone is so helpful and nice it’s a really wonderful place to get your medicine!
TQ88
on November 16, 2019
I absolutely love this place!!! I'm always in and out, and the staff are great!!
Jared_kru
on November 16, 2019
The best Dispensary in Phoenix!
Fcukcancer
on November 16, 2019
always a good visit.. the black label concentrates are a great value. and good medicine I'm looking forward to the new location.. I keep telling my friends about the holistic center
weedluva81
on November 16, 2019
This is my third time to the location and this is the third time I have had extremely poor customer service. Aside from deals. we as patients don't know our allotment so when we place the Leafly order we are expecting the facility to tell us whether or not we can pick up that order. but no that's not how this company wants to do it they let me drive 25 minutes out of the way through rush-hour traffic and then wait in line for 20 minutes you tell me when I finally get to the counter, I don't have enough allotment for my purchase. THIS IS EXTREMELY POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE.