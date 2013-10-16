weedluva81 on November 16, 2019

This is my third time to the location and this is the third time I have had extremely poor customer service. Aside from deals. we as patients don't know our allotment so when we place the Leafly order we are expecting the facility to tell us whether or not we can pick up that order. but no that's not how this company wants to do it they let me drive 25 minutes out of the way through rush-hour traffic and then wait in line for 20 minutes you tell me when I finally get to the counter, I don't have enough allotment for my purchase. THIS IS EXTREMELY POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE.