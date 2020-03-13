141 products
Stock Up and Stay In
Valid 3/13/2020 – 5/1/2020
Ounces starting at $70. Limited Quantity!
All Products
Pennywise by The SWEET Life
from The Sweet Life
7.02%
THC
6.96%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$20⅛ ounce
DJ Short's Blueberry - Eighth (3.5g)
from Unknown Brand
10.92%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Orange Crush by KGB Farms
from KGB FARMS
27.23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
White Tahoe Cookies - Gram (1.0 g) - Platinum
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Super Silver Haze - Eighth (3.5 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sour OG by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
21.04%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$20⅛ ounce
Maui Waui by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
10.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Waui
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$20⅛ ounce
M.A.C. Diesel by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
14%
THC
0.05%
CBD
M.A.C. Diesel
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
Key Lime by Falcon Distribution
from Falcon Distribution
24.43%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24⅛ ounce
OverFlo by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
24.37%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OverFlo
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Blueberry Cookies - Gram (1.0 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
SnowLAnd by Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
Jack Herer - Gram (1.0 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
Qwad Dawg by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
25.71%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Qwad Dawg
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
9lb Hammer by Rogue River Family Farms
from Rogue River Family Farms
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
9lb Hammer
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24⅛ ounce
Bubblegum - Eighth (3.5g) - Platinum
from Unknown Brand
31.8%
THC
0.11%
CBD
White Bubblegum
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Gelato by EVG
from EVG
31.69%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Granddaddy Lemon - Gram (1.0 g)
from Unknown Brand
10.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Granddaddy Lemon
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Punch Berry - Gram (1.0 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
Frank's Gift - Ounce (28 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 ounce
$701 ounce
Skunk - Ounce (28 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 ounce
$701 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies - Eighth (3.5 g) - Platinum
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Raskal OG by Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
28.71%
THC
___
CBD
$901 ounce
$901 ounce
Duct Tape by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
25.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Jelly Cocktail - Gram (1.0g)
from Unknown Brand
28.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Cocktail
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
Critical Kush - Eighth (3.5 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Mimosa - Gram (1.0 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Fruity Pebbles by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
18.01%
THC
0.04%
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$20⅛ ounce
Grease Monkey by Taste Budz
from Taste Budz
21.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$24⅛ ounce
$24⅛ ounce
Quad Dawg by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
25.71%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Golden Pineapple - Gram (1.0 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Key Lime by Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
14.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$851 ounce
$851 ounce
Eskimo Kisses by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
18.77%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Eskimo Kisses
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Punch Berry - Eighth (3.5 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Purple Kush - Gram (1.0 g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
Pre '98 Bubba Kush by Excolo Farms
from Excolo Farms
23.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
MACaroons by Excolo Farms
from Excolo Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
25.62%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Super Glue by Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
26.87%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Granddaddy Lemon - Eighth (3.5 g)
from Unknown Brand
10.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Granddaddy Lemon
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
1234