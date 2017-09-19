Follow
Pickup available
SWED.CO
Pickup available
(503) 661-8090
Munchie Monday
|> 10% OFF ALL EDIBLES |> Buy 1 pack of the WYLD gummies, get a second pack $10 off |> Choose 5 of the WYLD White Chocolate singles for $10 (normally $3 / ea.)
** Only valid on Mondays ** (Restrictions apply, where required by law or discretion. Discount(s) not applicable with other offers/discounts.)
Review and Be Rewarded
|> Show your budtender some love! Leave a positive review on social media and receive 20% off your next purchase! [Suggested sites: Google Maps, Leafly, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.]
** Redeemable anytime, IN STORES ONLY ** (Restrictions apply, where required by law or discretion. Offer only redeemable once; limit one per person, per transaction.)
Wax Wednesday
|> 10% OFF ALL WAX. |> 3 grams of extract for $50 (only applicable for products valued at $25.00 or less).
** Only valid on Wednesdays ** (Restrictions apply, where required by law or discretion. Discount(s) not applicable with other offers/discounts.)
Veteran's Discount
|> 10% off for all veterans!
** Redeemable anytime **** A VALID VETERAN ID MUST BE PRESENTED. ** (Restrictions apply, where required by law or discretion. Discount(s) not applicable with other offers/discounts.)
Vapor Thursday
|> 10% OFF ALL cartridges. |> Choose 2 cartridges from Potion, Select Elite, or Golden Goose for $100 (normally $55 / each).
** Only valid on Thursdays ** (Restrictions apply, where required by law or discretion. Discount(s) not applicable with other offers/discounts.)