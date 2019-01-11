Follow
$24 Grab n' Go 1/8th
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/26/2019
L.A Confidential And Alpine Frost 1/8th on Sale For $24 OTD In Our New Grab n' Go Section! (Normal Price $35 OTD)
While Supplies Last
Wana - Vendor Of The Month!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All Month Long Get a 20% Discount On All Wana Products In Store (Edibles And Vapes)
Limit Max
The Joint's Not Hittin' Right? Add a Gram of Kaviar!
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/26/2019
$5 Off our 1 Gram Kaviar Bud!
Limit MAX
Buy a Dart Cart Get a Free Compatible Battery!
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/26/2019
Need a Vape Set Up? This is Your Deal! Only At THE JOINT!
One Battery Per Customer
Get Caked On Jade & Jane "Baked" Goods
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/26/2019
20% Off Jade and Jane Edibles
Limit MAX
Rooty Tooty, Fresh and Fruity FUEHL and ISH Carts!
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/26/2019
All 1000mg FUEHL Fruit Carts and All O-Pen ISH Disposables 20% OFF!
FUEHL Fruit Terp Carts and O-Pen ISH (Limit MAX)
Lightning In A Bottle FireFly Vapes
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/26/2019
All Firefly Vapes $29 OTD (Normally $40 OTD)
Limit Max
Cheeba Chew *Chews Wisely*
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/26/2019
All Cheeba Chew Product BOGO Half Off!
Limit Max
Countin On Connoisseur? We Got You.
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/26/2019
All Connoisseur Shelf Bud $10 Off Half OZ
Limit 1 Half OZ Per Shopper