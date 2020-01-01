STRAIN OF THE MONTH
Strain of the Month is: GG#4! $25/8th, $40/qtr, $70/half, $125/oz +tax
While Supplies Last. Some restrictions may apply.
December Sale Strains
Valid until 1/1/2020
Up-Dawg, Silver Pearl, Charlie Sheen OG, Commerce City Kush, and King Louis OG. $35-8th, $50-qtr, $92-half, $168-oz plus tax. Mix & Match 8ths!
While Supplies Last. Some Restrictions May Apply.
10% Cloud 9 Chocolates
Take 10% off any Cloud 9 chocolate bars!
While Supplies Last. Some restrictions may apply.
$125 Limited Ounce Special!
Valid until 1/1/2020
Pre-packaged oz specials starting at $125+tax!
While supplies last, some restrictions apply
House Concentrates Deal!
Valid until 1/1/2020
Mix and Match any of our house concentrates by HRVST, 1 for $17+tax, 2 or more for $15+tax each, 8 for $13+tax each. Available strains will vary.
While Supplies Last. Some Restrictions May Apply.