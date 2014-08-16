Deejayy26
Been coming to the kind room for 7 years and I will continue to do so. It is my favorite place to go and not just for the products but for the amazing customer service! Any questions or concerns I had was answered right away, and I also learned a thing or two. The flower is phenomenal, Charlie sheen og is dank! I have tried just about everything here and have never had any problems with the merchandise. Thanks guys for being awesome and having awesome knowledgeable people!
Deejayy26 thank you so much for the feedback! We're so grateful for your loyalty and continued support!