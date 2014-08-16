Here4Kush on August 7, 2019

They have a ton of old, dry bud with about 25% flavor and potency. They either pre-weigh it or need to “go to the back”. Two visits here. Same story. No way the reviews here are anything more than the shop’s own PR..meaning as bogus as the weed. That with the rare strains gets tourists in the door. Then the bunk... See if your batch date isn’t at least 6 months old.