432 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 234
Show All 91
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$1200
Deals
ROYAL HOUR 10% OFF STORE-WIDE EVERYDAY >> 10am to 12pm
Join us for our Royal Hours between 10:00am and 12:00pm, where our entire selection of divine products is 10% off.
**Budget Flowers & Pre-Rolls Excluded **No Combined Discounts
ROYAL HOUR 10% OFF STORE-WIDE EVERYDAY >> 10am to 12pm
Join us for our Royal Hours between 10:00am and 12:00pm, where our entire selection of divine products is 10% off.
**Budget Flowers & Pre-Rolls Excluded **No Combined Discounts
All Products
**RECREATIONAL CUSTOMERS** FLOWER PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE the 20% TX*** ALL other products are listed w/TX
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
ASSORTED SHAKE n' B-BUDS
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Garlicane - 29.19% THC / 0.08% CBD
from Urban Canna
29.19%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Garlicane
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crooked River Blues - 22.98% THC / 0.07% CBD
from Geek Farms
22.98%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Crooked River Blues
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cake Crasher - 24.87% THC / 0.08% CBD
from Urban Canna
24.87%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cake Crasher
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
L.A. Beatnik - 26.01% THC / 0.06% CBD
from Urban Canna
26.01%
THC
0.06%
CBD
L.A. Beatnik
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass - 8.75% THC / 13.8% CBD
from Green Dragon Extracts
8.75%
THC
13.8%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Old Family Purple - 26.03% THC / 0.07% CBD
from Herbal Dynamics
26.03%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Old Family Purple
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Up Mints - 34.2%THC / 0.09% CBD
from Headrush Hill
34.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Double Up Mints
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotii - 28.11% THC / 0.08% CBD
from Pruf Cultivar
28.11%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tangie Biscotii
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO C**kies - 27.67% THC / 0.09% CBD
from Flowersmith
27.67%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Sherb - 23.06% THC / 0.09% CBD
from Urban Canna
23.06%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Garlic Sherb
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Octanium - 28.90% THC / 0.10% CBD
from Headrush Hill
28.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Octainium
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Llama - 28.95% THC / 0.10% CBD
from Deep Creek Gardens
28.95%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Llama
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Mints - 27.67% THC / 0.08% CBD
from Urban Canna
27.67%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Mints
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher - 26.88% THC / 0.06% CBD
from Noble Farms OR
26.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Web - 7.88% THC / 14.91% CBD
from Deep Creek Gardens
7.88%
THC
14.91%
CBD
Huckleberry Web
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fresh Squeezed OG - 21.1% THC / 0.09% CBD
from Bula Farms
21.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Fresh Squeezed OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem De La Chem - 25.51% THC / 0.07% CBD
from Nelson and Company Organics
25.51%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cem De La Chem
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Phyre Citron - 12.74% THC / 4.43% CBD
from Phyre
12.74%
THC
4.43%
CBD
Phyre Citron
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
B.Banner #3 - 29.57%THC / 0.12% CBD
from Epoch Farms
29.57%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Geek Glue - 28.48% THC / 0.06% CBD
from Geek Farms
28.48%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Geek Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Breath - 22.7%THC / 0.07%CBD
from Bula Farms
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lava Breath
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Secret - 26.3% THC / 0.08% CBD
from Headrush Hill
26.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Secret
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittles Breath - 27.33% THC / <LOQ% CBD
from Stardust Cultivation
27.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittles Breath
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Devil's Punch Bowl - 21.14% THC / 0.07% CBD
from Geek Farms
21.14%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Devil's Punch Bowl
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Gelato #5 - 23.16% THC / 0.09% CBD
from Portland High Standards
23.16%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour Gelato #5
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana C**kies - 22.2% THC / 0.06% CBD
from Green Dragon Farms
22.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M.A.C - 25.16% THC / 0.07% CBD
from Portland High Standards
25.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet & Sour Widow - 5.2% THC / 10.8% CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
5.2%
THC
10.8%
CBD
Sweet and Sour Widow
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Hash Plant - 21.5% THC / 0.07% CBD
from Herbal Dynamics
21.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Silver Hash Plant
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Mints - 24.98% THC / <LOQ% CBD
from Northwest Botanica
24.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Betty - 27.46% THC / 0.11% CBD
from Furthur Farms
27.46%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Black Betty
Strain
$751 oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Alien OG - 26.37% THC / 0.07% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil by SOUTHLAKE FARMS) **REC +20% Tax**
from Unknown Brand
26.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kerby C**Kies - 28.75% THC / 0.05% CBD
from Kerby Kush Farms
28.75%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Kerby Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Abazaba - 25.74% THC / 0.06% CBD
from Flowersmith
25.74%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Abazaba
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Siskiyou Kush - 6.11% THC / 13.4% CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
6.11%
THC
13.47%
CBD
Siskiyou Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue - 21.77%THC / 0.14% CBD
from Furthur Farms
21.77%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG - 26.37% THC / 0.07% THC
from South Lake Farms
26.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Petals - 3.87%THC / 13.30% CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
3.87%
THC
13.3%
CBD
Kush Petals
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 11