The Best ounce deals in Denver 🍀$79 & 90 & $99 oz of ounces 18-36%***** Selected daily THC

Valid 9/16/2021 - 12/31/2021

At The Lodge Cannabis we care about our customer satisfaction. Come shop with us **Must show coupon - LH2** We don't guarantee deals. All deals are while supplies last and maybe a limited option daily

Recreational only. Must show coupon. Select Strains. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Coupons cannot be combined. Valid for both locations. 3944 N High street, Denver and 82s Federal Blvd, Denver