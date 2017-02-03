Love this place. If I could give more stars, I would. First of, the vibe is relaxed and welcoming. Second, the flower is among the best craft cannabis in Colorado, if not the world. Wide selection of classic and more exotic strains and almost always available at an unbelievable deal (regular pricing super reasonable). All the best brands of concentrates and distillates. Super friendly, knowledgeable staff. Quality. Top to bottom. If only I had more stars to give. If your in the neighborhood, no excuse not to know this place well. If not, definitely worth the drive. Some of the best to do it across the board.