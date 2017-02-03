Now don’t get me wrong. The product is nice, and I have been totally willing to spend my money there on a weekly basis. The service is keeping me away. When I first moved to Denver (back in November) I could come in weekly and get half ounces on all your mid strains (not just a text with 1 strain) for 79/o. Pay top shelf 99/o. Not we’re at 115/o and 130/o? No other dispensary I go to has gone up that much in cost across the menu. And even if I do find your deals on cannasaver, (as you tell me to by phone call) you still tell me the deal is gone when I get to the counter...and I have to show you the text I just clearly explained to you. How would I know the deal if I didn’t have the text? I miss how it was six months ago...