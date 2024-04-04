DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Melbourne
In-store purchasing only
20 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Melbourne
4.3
Quality
4.3
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
N........s
April 4, 2024
12/10 recommend! The best medical dispensary in Melbourne.
s........d
July 9, 2022
Anthony was awesome!! Place is super clean and welcoming. And the staff is always accommodating. Absolutely love being a patient here!!
j........l
May 27, 2021
Florida Medical Cannabis, awfully disappointing and most of all, concerning. This is the 4th time I have tried to use Florida Medical cannabis from yet another “grower” since obtaining my “Medical” card 4 years ago. Knox, VidaCann, GrowHealthy. This time I purchased “Chemdawg” and “Tangie & Cream” from Columbia Care. Try Chemdawg from Washington D.C. and compare this sad and poor alternative. Only a few years ago if someone would have sell you this pretentious substandard product as anything but trash they would have probably hide in shame and fear knowing that they took your money and you wanted it back. They seem (Col-Care) to have a take it or leave it attitude towards the customer. You can’t see what you are buying, you can’t smell what you are buying. Just buy it and deal with it after. You didn’t like it, it made you sick, we don’t care, we already have your money. Money set aside by some of us in sacrifice with the wish to have a product that actually helps with your ailments and help you carry on with a somewhat normal life. We got your money, you got no help, too bad. Most other states with medical or recreational marijuana access will let you see and smell and if you are committed to purchase, touch the product you are interested in before purchasing it. Don’t take my word for it, travel and see. Columbia Care, As it is, I had to just resign myself to the fact that not only had I wasted my money once again, but more so I could not use this as it would make me feel terribly ill. I also feel I have wasted my money in an expensive state medical card where my choice is a take it or leave it proposition on a seemingly tainted product. It makes you sick, both of these, Cannabis is not supposed to make you sick. None, ever, until now. A chemical, toxic, synthetic abnormal sickening head. Smelling glue, drinking chemicals might be less harmful and similar in its sickening effects I would imagine. Is that bad. Mind you I’m not talking about it being weak, you can’t get find out, it makes you immediately sick, it is just a toxic artificially remorseful head feel. Remorsefully concerned that you willingly put this toxic unknown smoke in your system. Of course they have their analysis charts, but I’m saying, something is very wrong here. I’m an old timer, I have traveled the world and had my first cannabis experience almost 60 years ago. No cannabis from anywhere at any time, no Morocco brown or black hash, no Acapulco, Thai Stick, Thai weed, Sinsemilla, Colombian Gold, etc. in 6 decades had ever gotten me sick and if it had it would have been dropped by me and any potential future customer as word of mouth would had ended their short venture into the cannabis retail market. I’m hoping that this review will bring out other patients experiencing the same issues and have them come forward and voice their concerns. Available and accessible Non medical product does not make you sick, yet this does, why would that be? I ask that someone with the proper resources and will to please look into this and get to the bottom of it. This is a very serious issue and it really requires investigation by reputable and solid sources. My immediate advice, Don’t put this Florida “Medical” product in you body.
N........2
November 10, 2021
Respectful employees and a great menu.
B........a
March 10, 2022
Every single time I go here it’s a good experience. The staff are pleasant and work well with patients. The sales make it even more appealing. You can tell when an employee doesn’t like job. Good customer service keeps patients returning, whether there’s a sale or promotion , we keep coming back.
F........i
December 12, 2020
always stocked.. feels like Disney World... everyone is happy and very helpful... favorite store in the county..
k........r
August 26, 2022
The people that work here and the quality of their products are consistently the very best in the area. I’ve shopped. They’re the best. Everyone knows what they’re doing or they work together to find out. I 💜🕊🦋.
B........i
June 9, 2021
This is my go to spot! The customer service is amazing, as well as the equally important quality & deals. 👍 They have a deal going almost every day, in addition to the 24/7 military/student/industry deals.
B........7
June 10, 2022
Chris is the bomb! Love this place come here exclusively for the customer service and products!!
S........a
July 22, 2022
Always kind and efficient. Absolutely love their Honeychild strain
D........y
January 29, 2022
I love this place, employees are great and friendly. For my needs there is a pretty good variety of products and strains. Any issues I have ever had were handled immediately and fixed. Awesome place
C........7
July 20, 2021
Absolutely love this place. My go to medical dispensary. Disheartening to see the bad reviews on here. I receive amazing customer service each time and a charismatic atmosphere each visit. Never have had an experience like ones listed below, which leads me to believe they view these, and take the complaints seriously. Great spot, great bud, and good prices.
R........5
June 12, 2021
Holy s**t. The worst customer service experience ever. I went in as a visitor with a first time medical patient. I asked one question that was intended to help the patient with an informed purchase and the budtender decided rudely answer my question with a “no” that oozed with condescension. I was so taken aback by the lack of manners that I informed the patient to not ever spend money at a this dispensary. The guy tried to justify his rudeness, by informing me of the rules of being a visitor. Given that I am in the industry and have been on the other end of this encounter, there is a much better way to talk to a visitor. I’ll leave an example. Me: Just curious if you have any liquid live resins or is everything on the menu distillate? Employee: Sorry, we only have distillate. If you don’t mind, I really have to speak only with the patient. Me: Got it.Thanks. Your manners lost you a customer and a sale. The patient will never spend his money here.
D........c
May 1, 2021
I loved everything about it great atmosphere!! Madison took good care of me thanks guys and gals!!!
D........m
May 24, 2021
They're great. Great products, staff and prices. I visit often.
L........n
March 15, 2021
1st time ever! Great experience. Super friendly and knowledgeable staff. Granddaddy Purp pre-rolls are the shit!! Chemdawg and Master Kush nugs are fantastic! I’ll definitely be back. 🤙
E........8
April 25, 2021
Been to this dispensary twice now.. both times. Staff and service was great.
R........i
March 26, 2020
The staff were extremely knowledgeable. And the product is top-notch. The mint cookie is the finest quality since Humboldt 1990s. Flower appears to be all hand trimmed and very very lightly handled. The store is spacious clean and very well-kept
F........n
March 18, 2020
Friendly staff and quality medicine!
R........y
February 13, 2023
I placed an order online, which wouldn’t allow me to modify my cart. Nevertheless, I process the order on through. I get to this location, no order. Whatever her name was that attended to me, unfortunately you’re a bad front line representation of a company that caters to all around horrible customer relations. 👋🏼