Florida Medical Cannabis, awfully disappointing and most of all, concerning. This is the 4th time I have tried to use Florida Medical cannabis from yet another “grower” since obtaining my “Medical” card 4 years ago. Knox, VidaCann, GrowHealthy. This time I purchased “Chemdawg” and “Tangie & Cream” from Columbia Care. Try Chemdawg from Washington D.C. and compare this sad and poor alternative. Only a few years ago if someone would have sell you this pretentious substandard product as anything but trash they would have probably hide in shame and fear knowing that they took your money and you wanted it back. They seem (Col-Care) to have a take it or leave it attitude towards the customer. You can’t see what you are buying, you can’t smell what you are buying. Just buy it and deal with it after. You didn’t like it, it made you sick, we don’t care, we already have your money. Money set aside by some of us in sacrifice with the wish to have a product that actually helps with your ailments and help you carry on with a somewhat normal life. We got your money, you got no help, too bad. Most other states with medical or recreational marijuana access will let you see and smell and if you are committed to purchase, touch the product you are interested in before purchasing it. Don’t take my word for it, travel and see. Columbia Care, As it is, I had to just resign myself to the fact that not only had I wasted my money once again, but more so I could not use this as it would make me feel terribly ill. I also feel I have wasted my money in an expensive state medical card where my choice is a take it or leave it proposition on a seemingly tainted product. It makes you sick, both of these, Cannabis is not supposed to make you sick. None, ever, until now. A chemical, toxic, synthetic abnormal sickening head. Smelling glue, drinking chemicals might be less harmful and similar in its sickening effects I would imagine. Is that bad. Mind you I’m not talking about it being weak, you can’t get find out, it makes you immediately sick, it is just a toxic artificially remorseful head feel. Remorsefully concerned that you willingly put this toxic unknown smoke in your system. Of course they have their analysis charts, but I’m saying, something is very wrong here. I’m an old timer, I have traveled the world and had my first cannabis experience almost 60 years ago. No cannabis from anywhere at any time, no Morocco brown or black hash, no Acapulco, Thai Stick, Thai weed, Sinsemilla, Colombian Gold, etc. in 6 decades had ever gotten me sick and if it had it would have been dropped by me and any potential future customer as word of mouth would had ended their short venture into the cannabis retail market. I’m hoping that this review will bring out other patients experiencing the same issues and have them come forward and voice their concerns. Available and accessible Non medical product does not make you sick, yet this does, why would that be? I ask that someone with the proper resources and will to please look into this and get to the bottom of it. This is a very serious issue and it really requires investigation by reputable and solid sources. My immediate advice, Don’t put this Florida “Medical” product in you body.