MagicSteve89 on August 23, 2019

after searching for a good deal countywide, I'm glad to say that patient station has THE best deals on the best cart brands around. And that's just statistics. And stats don't lie lol. I exclusively come here for carts and their prices on kivas can't be beat. only disappointment was when I requested two Marys indica patches specifically and left with my order back home to Ann arbor, to open the bag and find they were both CBD. As one who rides the bus as their main form of transportation, going from Ann arbor to ypsi to get your patches and carts at a good price is worth it.....once. They did make it right and exchanged them for the indica ones I originally requested. But this was after a 40 min bus ride to Ann Arbor, then another 40 min ride back to ypsi, now another 40 min ride back again to a2, I was really hoping to have been compensated a small amount for the large hassle. I specifically didn't blow my top when complaining cuz they're nice girls. Just a hope, idk...