20% OFF Leef Thrival CBD Tincture Cannaoriginals Rub All la Haute Products $5 OFF Flwr Balanced CBD Joiant CBD Preroll Kiva 5:1 CBD Dark Chocolate Bar 10% OFF ZaxPax Pre-rolls Lobos Pre-rolls 3c Farms Pre-roll pack
Entire "Humble Flower" Product Line - 10% OFF Entire "Pantry" Product Line - 10% OFF All Live Cannabis Products - 20% OFF All High Caliber Products - 15% OFF 1 Puff Pod or Kits - 25% OFF Buy One, Get One for a 1¢ - Crown Jewel Pods - Quarter Vape Disposables - Moxie .5g Cartridges - La Haute Capsules - Venice Cookie Co. Edibles Buy One, Get One 50% OFF - Stick-E-Vape Disposables - Glass House Pre-Rolls Buy One, Get One 25% OFF - Platinum Vape .5 & 1g - Moxie .5g Dart Pods
MONDAY - 15% off all cartridges & disposables, $5 off Cypress Cannabis 1/8ths ; TUESDAY - $7 off top shelf 1/8ths ($45+), $5 off Cypress Cannabis 1/8ths ; WEDNESDAY - 15% off all topicals, tinctures, capsules ; THURSDAY & FRIDAY - 10% off your purchase when you bring a friend (no purchase necessary) ; SATURDAY - 20% off all concentrates ; SUNDAY - 15% off all edibles
Pottery is having our yearly canned food drive! Come in with 2 canned goods per person and receive 5% off your order each time. All donations will be going to local churches here in Mid City, LA. The last day for donations will be November 20th, 2019. Thank you for your participation!