Deals
New Patient Special
Get 50% OFF your first eighth purchase as a new patient!
One time use. Must be first time patient. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Candy Rain
from Mohave Cannabis Co
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Dr Who
from Unknown Brand
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Creme Brulee
from Sublime Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Arnold Palmer
from Tierra Grow
24.37%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Road Dawg
from Mohave Green
23.79%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do Si Dos
from Unknown Brand
23.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
21.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropikoolato
from Sublime Brands
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
17.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Mohave Cannabis Co
20.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Harlequin Alien Kush (High CBD)
from Copperstate Farms
3.62%
THC
9.79%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
707 Headband
from Unknown Brand
20.92%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-95
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Cherry Diesel
from Copperstate Farms
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghan Kush
from Unknown Brand
16.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Potent Planet Prepack Columbian Gold
from Potent Planet
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Huxton BLCK Prepack - Cannalope Haze - 3.5g
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Haze
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Huxton BLCK Prepack - Green Crack - 3.5g
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Huxton BLCK Prepack - Wonder Woman - 3.5g
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Woman OG
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Huxton HI-FI Prepack - Durban Poison
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxton RISE Prepack - Maui Wowie
from HUXTON
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxton ZEN Prepack - Blue Dream
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxton ZEN Prepack - Master Kush
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxton Flower Blend Prepack Tin - Hifi/Rise/Zen - 3.5g
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Prepack Special - 14g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$90½ oz
In-store only
ROSIN COINS, KIEF, MOON ROCKS
from Insangu
___
THC
___
CBD
Potent Planet Live Resin Diamonds
from Potent Planet
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Potent Planet Sugar Jam
from Potent Planet
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sublime Distillate Cartridge - 500mg
from Sublime Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32½ g
In-store only
Moxie Distillate Cartridge - 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3550 0
In-store only
Item 9 Distillate Cartridge - 500mg
from Item 9 Labs
90%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Select Distillate Cartridge - 500mg
from Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
K.I.N.D. Live Resin Cartridges - 500mg or 1000mg
from KIND Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Airopro Distillate Cartridge - 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32½ g
In-store only
Drip Live Resin Sauce Cartridge - 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Item 9 Apollo Live Resin Pod - 600mg
from Item 9 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50600 mg
In-store only
Drip Oil Pod - 500mg
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
Huxton Vibe Disposable Pen - 500mg
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32500 mg
In-store only
K.I.N.D. Disposable Live Resin Slim Vape Pen - 500mg
from KIND Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
