Julianm1811
on October 24, 2019
This place was awesome. Good flower . And fire concentrate brands thanks prime leaf keep the good work .
Dispensary said:
Thanks Julian! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
BlueMoneyBagz
on October 17, 2019
fast and excellent deals
Mandytenison
on October 16, 2019
Best dispensary in town!
Bambam1602
on October 8, 2019
Nice fast service
ChemIsKing36
on October 4, 2019
Always chill! Good people... Only complaint is I WISH they would put the concentrate strains on the menu for the MPX, etc... Sucks have to go in and find out most sold out or it’s the same few before...
RomanArroyo
on September 26, 2019
I like how fast they are and there kind to their customers
Juliannaa12
on September 20, 2019
Quality products!
LRR56
on September 19, 2019
My visit was the first time in a dispensary. I was a bit nervous but the staff was great! Very knowledgeable and helpful. I will be back.