Nestled in the heart of Sacramento, California, The Sanctuary offers a one-of-a-kind experience for locals, visitors, and cannabis connoisseurs alike. Whether you're coming from just around the corner or across the state, you’ll find a thoughtfully curated selection of top-tier cannabis products that truly set us apart. We're conveniently located right off of 1-80, not to far from the Sacramento airport. We proudly feature an extensive lineup of California’s most sought-after brands and strains, along with our exclusive family of in-house products you won’t find anywhere else. From in-store browsing to seamless online shopping, we make it easy to explore daily deals, discover new favorites, and enjoy fast in-store pickup or convenient delivery. We deliver within a 30-mille radius! Among our top-performing products, Onit’s 14g flower, crafted with Organic Nano Input Technologies and locally sourced, is a terpene-rich favorite for those who seek flavor and potency. Another World’s 14g flower also stands out for its smooth smoke and consistent quality—earning loyal fans throughout the region. At The Sanctuary, we believe in more than just great cannabis. We offer exciting rewards, personalized service, and a welcoming atmosphere where every visit feels like coming home. Stop by and elevate your cannabis experience today.