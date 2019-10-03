Follow
The Secret Stash
Platinum Shelf: Lucid Blue
from The Secret Stash
13.9%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Shelf: Huckleberry
from The Secret Stash
21%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OTD Flower: Tora Bora
from The Secret Stash
6.33%
THC
9.88%
CBD
Tora Bora
Strain
$5.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OTD Flower: Cherry Cream Pie
from The Secret Stash
19%
THC
___
CBD
$5.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OTD Flower: Banana Kush
from The Secret Stash
16.96%
THC
___
CBD
$5.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset Cookies Amb
from Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset 1g Syringe
from Oil Well
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Starbet Shatter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
GMO Live Batter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Amnesia 500mg Cart
from The Green Source
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.17each
In-store only
Gelato Cake Live Batter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.71each
In-store only
Flo Live Resin
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.71each
In-store only
Dragon Tears
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.18each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 600mg Cart
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.03each
In-store only
Canna Valley 500mg Cart
from The Green Source
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.17each
In-store only
Head Shock Live Batter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.71each
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset THCa
from Oil Well
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.05each
In-store only
Bubbana Berry Shatter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.48each
In-store only
Blue Cookies Shatter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.48each
In-store only
OG Limekiller Shatter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.48each
In-store only
Blackwater OG 600mg Cart
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.03each
In-store only
PowerAfrica Shatter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.48each
In-store only
GreenCrack Shatter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.48each
In-store only
Crunch Berry Live Resin
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.71each
In-store only
Devil's Triangle Live Resin
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.71each
In-store only
Starbet Live Batter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.71each
In-store only
BW Live Resin
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.71each
In-store only
Pocket Bacon Shatter
from Apex
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.48each
In-store only
Mountain High Suckers SUGAR FREE
from Mountain High Suckers
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.4each
In-store only
Dragon's Breath
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
SB 20:1 Infusion
from Stanley Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$88each
In-store only
CBD 25
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Mile High Bar 300mg
from Incredibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
MH Suckers SF
from Mountain High Suckers
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.4each
In-store only
Dixie Chocolate Mint Bar
from Dixie
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Energy Tablets 500mg
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
The Remedy 500mg CBD Oil
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$66each
In-store only
Bliss Milk Choco PB Cups
from 1906
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.24each
In-store only
Mountain High Suckers
from Mountain High Suckers
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.39each
In-store only
Sleep Tablets 300mg
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.02each
In-store only
