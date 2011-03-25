SpaceXDandy on February 17, 2018

Ok so the ONLY down side, prices are a bit on the high side(unless you use deals, then it's more equal) An the trim jobs could use some love(I could help with that, bros. =p). Now, the good, service is great! Super nice an helpful and patient. An their buds are always cured to the perfect level(think they're using c-vaults or something for such perfection) The Wild Thailand they have is hands down my favorite sativa for day time thus far. Actually all the buds I've tried from there so far have had amazing tastes and effects. Their Cherry Cream Pie is nice an heavy an has great sedating effects, huckleberry is a nice day time with great berry and hibiscus flavor tones.. The Scroopy Noopers, wow. So good. My top 10 winding down after work strains. The piney earth flavor is just to die for. Can't wait to try some Afghan they got aswell, I just got a add from them for it too. Thai an Afghan, my two top 5 strains. <3 Keep up the good work gang.