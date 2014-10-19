Place was ok, by no means great. The staff was friendly enough. I went in to buy cheap shake. The container that the bud tender showed me was basically pre-ground flower for the price it was an OK deal. So I said I would take two more, it seemed worth the price. When I got them home and inspected product. The other two containers I got were all trim and stem with very little shake at all. Would not recommend this dispensary to any friends the product I revived is almost not good enough for canna butter.