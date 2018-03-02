Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
It’s really quick and they’re really helpful inside.
Whaley212
on November 25, 2019
John and Jen were awesome explaining all my questions. Recommend them both
sicmodz
on November 25, 2019
Jen amd john where great they helped us with alot of questions and showed us all there in house products.
JD602
on November 24, 2019
Great FTP special and awesome staff. Definitely will return
Laurylex
on November 23, 2019
Great atmosphere
Eltorrosss
on November 22, 2019
I love this location, always offers the best hospitality. Plus it’s down the street from my house :)
warbird257
on November 20, 2019
Just went in for my first time and came out very satisfied. This place has a great atmosphere and friendly employees. Trevor helped me with every question I had and was extremely knowledgeable. Thanks Trevor! I appreciate all your help dude.
Raygun602
on November 19, 2019
My new favorite dispensary
Devonta2790
on November 17, 2019
Close, friendly and convenient
Bestfit1970
on November 15, 2019
This place has the BEST customer service of any dispensary I have ever been to. If I could leave 6 stars I would. Their Kush Mints x True OG is fire! Awesome experience all around...