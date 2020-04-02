526 products
Shatter day!
10% Off all Extracts! *Does not apply to extract cartridges
Limited to 5 grams of Extract/Concentrate
All Products
G-Bird by Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
23.39%
THC
0.08%
CBD
G-Bird
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Rose Bud Growers
from Rose Bud Growers
26.62%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Mints by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
31%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet by Resin Ranchers
from Resin Ranchers
___
THC
___
CBD
$191 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fraken Cakes by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
20.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Fraken Cakes
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crispy Cream by Focus North
from Focus North
25.65%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Crispy Cream
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Moose Tracks by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
20%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
24.45%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Juicy Jackson
from Juicy Jackson
21.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SnowLand by The Sweet Life / American Patriot Brands
from The Sweet Life / American Patriot Brands
25.79%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream by Private Reserve Cannabis
from Private Reserve Cannabis
21.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Urban Mosa by The Sweet Life / American Patriot Brands
from The Sweet Life / American Patriot Brands
24.48%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Turpee Slurpee by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
18.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Turpee Slurpee
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Leveque by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
21.13%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dr. Leveque
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Starburts x Purple Punch by Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
17.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Starburts x Purple Punch
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Cane by Archive
from Archive
23.1%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Lemon Cane
Strain
$191 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato by Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
22.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Web by Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
7.67%
THC
14.65%
CBD
Huckleberry Web
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dark Matter by Resin Ranchers
from Resin Ranchers
23.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Matter
Strain
$191 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Confidential by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
22.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gorilla Confidential
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crooked River Blues by Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
22.98%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blues
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Trees by Pharmers Flower
from Pharmers Flower
25.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Trees
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Licorice Twist by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
18.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Licorice Twist
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Breath by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sherb Cake by Resin Ranchers
from Resin Ranchers
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherb Cake
Strain
$191 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
24.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Llama by Deep Creek
from Deep Creek Gardens
25.06%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Llama
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grateful Breath by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
26.2%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Grateful Breath
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Dog by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
18.46%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Meringue by Deep Creek Gardens LLC
from Deep Creek Gardens
21.39%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Huckleberry Meringue
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
26.5%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger #7 by Benson Arbor
from Benson Arbor
27.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man by High Latitude Farms
from High Latitude Farms
26.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mother's Milk by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
24.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Panty Dropper by Pharmers Flower
from Pharmers Flower
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Panty Dropper
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mikey Kush by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
18.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Mikey Kush
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Candyland by Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gasoiline Zest #5 by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
26.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gasoiline Zest #5
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
33.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ogre by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Ogre
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
