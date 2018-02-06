Askanison on October 10, 2019

Super high prices, way above the rest of the area. The quality may be kind of good, but the crazy-high prices keep me away after the first time, and force me to lower my rating. I can buy equivalent (or better) flower for over 30% less nearby, so the convenience of them being across the street from the grocery store just isn't enough to get me to come back. I have repeatedly had the budtenders recommend product that is "okay" instead of "good." As a medical patient, I need to get good value for my money. Much of the product is the equivalent of Budweiser or Marlboro brands: Select, Buddies, etc. No thanks!