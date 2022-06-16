Actor and activist Woody Harrelson, comedian Bill Maher, Erba Markets founders Devon Wheeler and Jay Handal and designer Thomas Schoos have collaborated to open The Woods WeHo, a tasteful elevation of the retail cannabis experience designed for every kind of cannabis devotee. The Woods Dispensary will open on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 12:00PM. Located at 8271 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046. The Woods seeks to honor the heirloom and legacy cannabis market in a way that infuses the OG Northern California, sungrown, organic approach with the conscious and curious consumer of Southern California. The Woods aims to be a reflection of its founder’s values, opening an inclusive platform for their community and exemplifying cannabis culture in their first location. The opening of the dispensary sets the stage for a soon to be opened consumption lounge, event space and neighborhood bar in the summer of 2022. The concept was first visualized when The Woods co-founders Woody Harrelson and Devon Wheeler, who were neighbors years ago, visited the location, which at the time existed as designer Thomas Schoos’ work studio. Once Harrelson decided there would be no better time and place to create The Woods, the experts got to work designing a space that showcases everything they admired most about the legacy cannabis industry: nature, wellness, culture, and community. “Woody had this concept for decades but never anticipated it would happen in our lifetime,” says Wheeler. “Our goal is essentially to return the legacy operators’ work to the forefront before it gets washed out by corporations. The Woods is all about getting back to basics with nature and cannabis.” The location aims to be the first of its kind, offering an organic, elegant atmosphere and setting a high bar for what consumers should experience when shopping for the highest quality natural cannabis products. “Our space is made of two distinct halves,” says Schoos. “There is our freestanding neighborhood bar on the west side and our dispensary on the east side. Each half appeals to somewhat different crowds looking for the same good time. In putting this under one roof, we wanted them to share each other's experiences. “We created porthole windows that act as a passageway between the two businesses. We came up with this barrier-breaking effect that was met through design.” This concept of fluidity is prominent throughout the flagship location. The building, originally designed in 1929, functions as the framework for an interior design that pays homage to the past – using recycled woods, original concrete floors, brick facades, antique French lanterns, and an imported front door from 19th century Indonesia. The atmosphere invites consumers to explore the location’s craft cannabis offerings with a strong emphasis on natural, sungrown flower, and products that trace back to the roots of the cannabis culture. The Woods will also be a West Hollywood home for a variety of culture-oriented events, including comedy nights, spoken words, trunk shows, product releases, private parties, educational panels, and much more.